Shotting incident was reported outside Punjabi singer and rapper AP Dhillon's house in Canada on Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The singer's house is located on Victoria Island in Vancouver.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply According to reports, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Rohit Godara gang gang has taken responsibility for firing shots. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}