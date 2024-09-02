BREAKING NEWS
Firing outside Punjabi singer and rapper AP Dhillon's house in Canada's Vancouver: Reports
- Firing at Punjabi singer and rapper AP Dhillon's house in Canada's Vancouver: Report
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Shotting incident was reported outside Punjabi singer and rapper AP Dhillon's house in Canada on Sunday.
The singer's house is located on Victoria Island in Vancouver.
According to reports, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Rohit Godara gang gang has taken responsibility for firing shots.
However, no official statement has been issued by the police.