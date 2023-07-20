Firm fires 'top performer' to teach others a lesson, post goes viral

Firm fires 'top performer' to teach others a lesson, post goes viral2 min read 20 Jul 2023, 10:22 PM IST
- A user shared the news on Reddit that gained significant attention and criticism.
Making employees feel they are an asset to the firm by providing them the environment to grow individually and at the same time help the firm to grow and inspire them to work for the firm for a longer period.
Making employees feel they are an asset to the firm by providing them the environment to grow individually and at the same time help the firm to grow and inspire them to work for the firm for a longer period.
However, recently a firm's action stirred ire among social media users, as they laid off one of their top-performing employees as a means to make a point and teach a lesson to the rest of the staff, reported NDTV.
However, recently a firm's action stirred ire among social media users, as they laid off one of their top-performing employees as a means to make a point and teach a lesson to the rest of the staff, reported NDTV.
A user shared the news on Reddit that gained significant attention and criticism. As per the user, the firm fired one of its most accomplished employees o demonstrate their ability to terminate anyone at their discretion, the report added.
A user shared the news on Reddit that gained significant attention and criticism. As per the user, the firm fired one of its most accomplished employees o demonstrate their ability to terminate anyone at their discretion, the report added.
"Honestly, a lot of things have been going down at my current job including upper management stealing commissions from workers, not respecting contract terms, giving us a hard time if we spend more than 5 mins in the bathroom, and saying the door is open if we don't like it etc," the Redditor said in the post.
"Honestly, a lot of things have been going down at my current job including upper management stealing commissions from workers, not respecting contract terms, giving us a hard time if we spend more than 5 mins in the bathroom, and saying the door is open if we don't like it etc," the Redditor said in the post.
"The other day they threatened to fire me because I was demotivated, demotivated because they stole my commissions. Today they fired a coworker who was a top performer and just behind me in sales figures," the post further said.
"The other day they threatened to fire me because I was demotivated, demotivated because they stole my commissions. Today they fired a coworker who was a top performer and just behind me in sales figures," the post further said.
Though in the post the user they were officially told that the employee was fired because he was not meeting expectations. "But, our direct manager told us they fired him as an example, that we shouldn't fight with management for stuff like commissions or breach of contracts, because they can fire anybody at will if we are trying to go against what they say."
Though in the post the user they were officially told that the employee was fired because he was not meeting expectations. "But, our direct manager told us they fired him as an example, that we shouldn't fight with management for stuff like commissions or breach of contracts, because they can fire anybody at will if we are trying to go against what they say."
Following the post went online, it amassed nearly 800 upvotes and over 150 comments. "They fired the top performer so they could steal his big commission check. Then they used that to try to scare the rest of you," commented one Reddit user.
Following the post went online, it amassed nearly 800 upvotes and over 150 comments. "They fired the top performer so they could steal his big commission check. Then they used that to try to scare the rest of you," commented one Reddit user.
"Sounds like an open-and-shut civil suit to me. Shame there won't be criminal charges," said another.
"Sounds like an open-and-shut civil suit to me. Shame there won't be criminal charges," said another.