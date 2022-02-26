First Air India flight carrying 219 Indian evacuees from Ukraine has landed in the Mumbai airport from Bucharest on Saturday evening, ATC sources said. The plane had taken off from the Romanian capital Bucharest this afternoon.

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar took to Twitter to say that AI1944 flight with "219 Indian nationals has taken off from Romania".

"Regarding evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine, we are making progress. Our teams are working on the ground round the clock. I am personally monitoring," he added.

Regarding evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine, we are making progress.



Our teams are working on the ground round the clock. I am personally monitoring.



The first flight to Mumbai with 219 Indian nationals has taken off from Romania. pic.twitter.com/8BSwefW0Q1 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 26, 2022

Meanwhile, two more Air India evacuation flights -- one for Bucharest and one for Hungarian capital Budapest -- departed from Delhi earlier today.

Indian nationals who reached the Ukraine-Romania border and Ukraine-Hungary border by road have been taken to Bucharest and Budapest, respectively, by Indian government officials so that they can be evacuated in these Air India flights, they said.

The first evacuation flight AI1944 departed from Bucharest at 1.55 PM (Indian Standard Time) with 219 Indians and is expected to land at the Mumbai airport at around 9 PM on Saturday, they said.

The second evacuation flight AI1942 and third evacuation flight AI1940 are expected to return from Bucharest and Budapest, respectively, to the Delhi airport on Sunday morning, they mentioned.

Prior to the closure of the Ukrainian airspace, Air India had operated a flight to Ukraine's capital Kyiv on February 22 that brought 240 people back to India.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.