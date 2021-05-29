First Biden budget retains Trump-era business tax break
Biden’s campaign plan would have limited deduction for partnerships, S corporations but president hasn’t proposed any changes
WASHINGTON: Owners of closely held businesses would still get a 20% tax deduction under President Biden’s tax plan, leaving high-income people who run construction companies and manufacturing firms benefiting—for now—from a provision that Republicans created in 2017 over Democratic opposition.
Although Mr. Biden campaigned on limiting the break, the deduction went untouched in the first $2.4 trillion worth of net tax increases that were detailed by the Biden administration on Friday.
