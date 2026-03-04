First bust of Mahatma Gandhi unveiled at Northwestern University in Illinois

A bust of Mahatma Gandhi has been unveiled at an American university, in a move officials said reflects the growing engagement between India and the northwestern US state of Montana.

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte and the Consul General of India in Seattle, Prakash Gupta, “unveiled the first bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Montana at the prestigious Mike Mansfield Centre at University of Montana in Missoula,” on Tuesday, according to the Consulate General of India in Seattle.

The bust has been presented as a gift from the Government of India. In a post on X, the Indian mission said, “Presented as a gift from the Government of India, the bust stands as a tribute to Gandhi Ji's timeless ideals of peace and non-violence, and reflects the growing engagement between India and the State of Montana.”

Speaking at the ceremony, Governor Gianforte said, “Gandhi's life reminds us that leadership starts with character. The inscription on the bust features a quote attributed to Gandhi that good ideas mean nothing without action. That message resonates here in Montana.”

The event was attended by Montana’s First Lady Susan Gianforte, senior state officials, faculty members and students from the University of Montana, and representatives of the Montana World Affairs Council.

In a video message shared by the Indian mission, Senator Steve Daines, a member of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said: “As a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, I have deep respect for the US-India relationship.”

He added, “The Maureen and Mike Mansfield Centre does tremendous work in investing in the future of US diplomacy. And the work of the Consul General of India also serves Montana by fostering diplomatic, economic and cultural ties.

“And together these two entities do great work to enhance cooperation between India and Montana. It is wonderful to see the unveiling of the Gandhi bust to symbolise these efforts.”

Daines also referred to his recent visit to India, where he met India’s Commerce Minister and other government and business leaders.

The Indian mission thanked the senator for his congratulatory message and said it “deeply appreciated” his strong support for “the growing India-Montana partnership.”

(With inputs from news agency PTI)

