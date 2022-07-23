First cases of monkeypox in children detected in US2 min read . Updated: 23 Jul 2022, 06:52 AM IST
One toddler and one infant have been detected positive for monkeypox infection in the US.
One toddler and one infant have been detected positive for monkeypox infection in the US.
Listen to this article
For the first time, two children including one toddler and an infant have been detected positive for the viral disease monkeypox in the US, informed the health officials on Friday, as quoted by news agency Associate Press.