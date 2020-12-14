US administers first Covid-19 vaccine; 'Congratulations WORLD!' tweets Trump

US President Donald Trump on Monday took to Twitter to announce the administration of first Covid-19 vaccination in the country.

"First Vaccine Administered. Congratulations USA! Congratulations WORLD!" President Donald Trump tweeted.

A nurse in New York has become the first person to receive the vaccine in the US. Sandra Lindsay, a critical care nurse at the Long Island Jewish Medical Center, received the shot live on television.

“I feel hopeful today. Relieved," said critical case nurse Sandra Lindsay after getting a shot in the arm at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New York.

In the largest vaccination campaign in U.S. history, shots of precious frozen vials of vaccine made by Pfizer Inc. and its German partner BioNTech began arriving at hospitals around the country on Monday. Several other countries also have given their nod of acceptance for the vaccine, including the UK, which started vaccinating last week.

The US has decided to vaccinate health care workers first, who along with nursing home residents, have spent months battling the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This is mile 24 of a marathon. People are fatigued. But we also recognize that this end is in sight," said Dr. Chris Dale of Swedish Health Services in Seattle was reported as saying by AFP.

Packed in dry ice to stay at ultra-frozen temperatures, the first of nearly 3 million doses being shipped in staggered batches this week made their way by truck and by plane around the country Sunday from Pfizer’s Kalamazoo, Michigan, factory. Once they arrive at distribution centres, each state directs where the doses go next.













