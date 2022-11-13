First death sentence linked to protests over Mahsa Amini's death issued2 min read . Updated: 13 Nov 2022, 11:02 PM IST
- The Iranian authorities are continuing with their violent suppression of the protests and violation of human rights
Thousands of people are protesting in Iran since mid-September, against the Hijab and other restrictions on women after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in the custody of morality police. On Sunday, the judiciary in Iran issued the first death sentence against a protestor linked to riots in Iran. The accused was sentenced to death for "setting fire to a government building, disturbing public order, assembly and conspiracy to commit a crime against national security, and an enemy of God and corruption on earth."