Today marks 15 years since Jack Dorsey , chief executive officer (CEO) of Twitter, has sent his first ever tweet on Twitter. This tweet has won a bid of more than $2.5 million after after Dorsey listed it as a unique digital signature.

just setting up my twttr — jack (@jack) March 21, 2006

On 22 March, 2006, Dorsey tweeted "just setting up my twttr" and has put it up for auction on a website as a non-fungible token (NFT) on 6 March 2020. He also said that he will end the auction on 21 March and the proceeds from the auction will be converted to Bitcoin. He also said he will donate the funds to a fundraising project to give cash directly to families experiencing extreme poverty in Africa.

"Ending this March 21st. Will immediately convert proceeds to #Bitcoin And send to @GiveDirectly Africa Response," Dorsey said in his tweet.

The buyer of Dorsey's tweet will receive a certificate that will be digitally signed and verified by the Twitter CEO. The certificate will include information such as the time of the tweet posted and its text.

NFTs have soared in popularity, to the point that prestigious auction house Christie's last month sold an entirely digital artwork.

With inputs from agencies





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via