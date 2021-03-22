First ever tweet by Twitter boss Jack Dorsey turns 15 years old

On 22 March, 2006, Dorsey tweeted "just setting up my twttr" and has put it up for auction on a website as a non-fungible token (NFT) on 6 March 2020. He also said that he will end the auction on 21 March and the proceeds from the auction will be converted to Bitcoin. He also said he will donate the funds to a fundraising project to give cash directly to families experiencing extreme poverty in Africa.

