First Hydrogen train in Japan hits the rails for test run

Japan’s largest railway company will begin testing the country’s first hydrogen-fueled train next month in a step toward the nation’s goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2050.

Japan has unveiled its first hydrogen-powered train that is a step toward the nation’s goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2050. The country will be testing the hydrogen-fueled train next month. The two car “Hybari" train costs about $35 million ( 4 billion yen) and can travel up to 140 kilometers (87 miles) at a top speed of 100 km/h on a single filling of hydrogen.

The hydrogen-fueled train has been developed by East Japan Railway Co in partnership with Toyota Motor Corp. and Hitachi Ltd. The commercial services likely to begin in 2030.

Japan has made hydrogen a key clean-energy source to reach net zero. The government has said it aims to boost hydrogen’s usage amount to 20 million tons by 2050. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Whereas Toyota is aiming for a tenfold increase in the production of hydrogen-fueled Mirai cars with its second-generation model. Besides, more fuel-cell buses and commercial vehicles will be on the road. Also, energy companies like Iwatani Corp. and Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. are trying to build hydrogen supply chains to bring down its price.

So far, Europe has been a pioneer in hydrogen trains, with Germany rolling out the world’s first train built by Alstom SA in 2018. Siemens AG and Deutsche Bahn AG are developing new regional trains and special fueling stations and will test them in 2024.

