First meeting of G20 employment working group to be held from 2 to 4 Feb in Jodhpur2 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 07:57 PM IST
Bhupender Yadav said India is hosting the prestigious G20 summit this year, which is the premier forum for international economic cooperation
NEW DELHI : The first Employment Working Group Meeting under the Sherpa track of the G20 will be held from February 2 to 4 in Jodhpur, where guest nations including Spain, the Netherlands and Singapore will take part, the Ministry of Labour & Employment said in a statement.
