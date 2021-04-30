OPEN APP
The first delivery of Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Japan on Friday, public broadcaster NHK reported, citing airline officials.

Japan has so far only cleared Pfizer Inc's coronavirus vaccine and is expected to approve Moderna's in May.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

