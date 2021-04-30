First Moderna COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Japan - NHK

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The first delivery of Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Japan on Friday, public broadcaster NHK reported, citing airline officials.

The first delivery of Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Japan on Friday, public broadcaster NHK reported, citing airline officials.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}