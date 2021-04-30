Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >First Moderna COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Japan - NHK

First Moderna COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Japan - NHK

Premium
The first delivery of Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Japan on Friday, public broadcaster NHK reported.
1 min read . 06:52 AM IST Reuters

  • Japan has so far only cleared Pfizer Inc's coronavirus vaccine and is expected to approve Moderna's in May

The first delivery of Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Japan on Friday, public broadcaster NHK reported, citing airline officials.

The first delivery of Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Japan on Friday, public broadcaster NHK reported, citing airline officials.

Japan has so far only cleared Pfizer Inc's coronavirus vaccine and is expected to approve Moderna's in May.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Japan has so far only cleared Pfizer Inc's coronavirus vaccine and is expected to approve Moderna's in May.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.