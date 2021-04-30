First Moderna COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Japan - NHK

First Moderna COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Japan - NHK1 min read . 06:52 AM IST
Japan has so far only cleared Pfizer Inc's coronavirus vaccine and is expected to approve Moderna's in May
The first delivery of Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Japan on Friday, public broadcaster NHK reported, citing airline officials.
Japan has so far only cleared Pfizer Inc's coronavirus vaccine and is expected to approve Moderna's in May.
