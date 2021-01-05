US: First new DACA applications approved in final weeks of 2020

First new DACA applications approved in final weeks of 2020

Over 170 new applicants have become the first individuals in several years to win approval to the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals programme for immigrants brought to the US as young people, the US government revealed in a court filing Monday.

Over 170 new applicants have become the first individuals in several years to win approval to the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals programme for immigrants brought to the US as young people, the US government revealed in a court filing Monday.

US District Judge Nicholas Garaufis had ordered the federal government to post public notice that it would accept applications under terms in place before President Donald Trump ended DACA in 2017, saying it was unconstitutional.

The US Supreme Court ruled in June that Trump violated federal law in how he ended the programme, but Chad Wolf, the acting Homeland Security secretary, said the administration wouldnt accept new applications and would grant renewals for one year instead two. DACA shields about 650,000 people from deportation and makes them eligible for work permits.

The federal government did not appeal a November Garaufis order in which he said Wolf was in his position illegally. He ordered two-year renewals reinstated and required Homeland Security to report how many new applicants were rejected from June to Dec 4.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.