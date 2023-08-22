In a first since pandemic, North Korean flight lands in Beijing ending Pyongyang's global isolation2 min read 22 Aug 2023, 03:32 PM IST
North Korea slowly opening borders; Air Koryo flight from Pyongyang returned from Beijing for the first time since pandemic on Tuesday.
After years of isolation from the world due to COVID pandemic, North Korea is slowly opening its border to the world. A North Korean commercial flight took off from Beijing on Tuesday.
