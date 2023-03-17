'Raises more questions than it answers', Bill Ackman on First Republic Bank's rescue package2 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 11:37 AM IST
Calling out on the $30 billion rescue plan for First Republic Bank, American Investor, Bill Ackman has said that the plan raises more question than it answers
Hitting out at the $30 billion rescue package for First Republic Bank, investor Bill Ackman called it an act of spreading the risk of financial contagion to achieve “false sense of confidence". He regarded the move as a “bad policy" initiated by the US government.
