First Republic bank crisis: What you need to know

How did the crisis unfold?

First Republic Bank’s shares have started falling sharply after the announcement of its Q1 results on Monday. According to reports it showed a decline of around $70 billion in its deposits since 9 March,2023. Its deposits on 9 March, before Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) collapsed, had stood at $173 billion, which declined to $102.7 billion as on April 21. In the first quarter, its deposits saw an outflow of over $100 billion. This raised doubts about the bank’s financial health.