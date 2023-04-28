First Republic Bank shares fall 50%, trading halted as FDIC receivership likely2 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 09:57 PM IST
Shares of First Republic Bank plunged to a record low on Friday, losing nearly half of their value after a CNBC report said the troubled lender was most likely headed for receivership under the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC).
