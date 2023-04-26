First Republic Bank shares halted for trading2 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 08:51 PM IST
First Republic Bank Shares were halted for trading on Wednesday after it plunged 39.2%, shedding half their value yesterday
The New York Stock Exchange halted trading in the stock of First Republic Bank shares on Wednesday after it plunged 39.2%. The lander shedded half its value yesterday amid fears that the regional firm could become the third bank to fail following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.
