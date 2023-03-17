First Republic Bank still ‘top pick’, JP Morgan reveals amid US banking collapse

JPMorgan analysts have reconfirmed their Overweight rating and Top Pick designation on First Republic Bank (FRC) following the commitment of $30 billion in uninsured deposits by some of the largest US banks, including Bank of America, Citigroup, JPMorgan, and Wells Fargo, to boost First Republic's liquidity. The analysts view this move as historic and have never seen the industry come together to help secure a peer in need before.

