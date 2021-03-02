OPEN APP
Home >News >World >First shipment of Covishield vaccine arrives in Cambodia from India

Cambodia on Tuesday received its first batch of 324,000 coronavirus vaccine doses from India that are part of the World Health Organization's COVAX initiative. Health minister Mam Bunheng received the shipment of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covishield vaccine at the airport.

Cambodia received its first shipment of 600,000 doses of a Chinese-produced vaccine on 7 February, part of 1 million doses Beijing is donating. The country began its vaccination program on February 10, starting with Hun Sen's sons, government ministers and officials.

Cambodia has recorded 844 cases of the coronavirus, with no deaths. It reported 24 new cases on Tuesday as it tries to deal with a new surge.

The surge was traced back to a foreign resident who broke hotel quarantine on February 4 and went to a nightclub.

In addition to China's donation, Australia has announced a grant of $28 million to purchase 3 million doses, and Cambodia is set to get 7 million doses through the World Health Organization's COVAX initiative.

Prime Minister Hun Sen will be given the first dose on Thursday.

Hun Sen said earlier this month that Cambodia is seeking to reserve 20 million vaccine doses to inoculate 10 million people, roughly two-thirds of its population.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper

