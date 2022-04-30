First solar eclipse of 2022 to occur today: Check duration, timing, visibility in India2 min read . 08:05 AM IST
- The first solar eclipse of 2022 will take place today. Check duration, timing, visibility in India and how to watch
The first solar eclipse of 2022 will take place on today and the partial celestial phenomenon will sweep across the south and south-western parts of South America, Pacific and Atlantic oceans, and most of the Antartica but will not be visible from this part of the world, astrophysicist and the former director of M P Birla Planetarium Debi Prasad Duari said.
It is said that the solar eclipse will be visible across parts of the Southern Hemisphere. It is important to note that the partial eclipse on Saturday is coinciding with what is known as the ‘Black Moon'.
What has NASA said on the Partial Solar eclipse?
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has noted that, “as it sets in the west on the evening of April 30, the Sun will appear partially eclipsed for those with clear skies in Chile, Argentina, most of Uruguay, western Paraguay, southwestern Bolivia, southeastern Peru and a small part of southwestern Brazil."
The duration and timing of the Solar eclipse in India?
The solar eclipse will last for around 4 hours. The partial solar eclipse will begin at 12:15 PM (IST) and end at 4:07 PM (IST) today on April 30.
Will the Partial Solar eclipse be visible in India?
As per reports, it is unlikely that the eclipse will be visible in India. It will, however, be visible from many parts of the world. People living in South or West America, Pacific Atlantic and Antarctica will be able to see the natural phenomenon.
Taking about the celestial phenomenon in India, the former director of MP Birla Planetarium said the maximum solar eclipse for India will be around 2.11 am on May 1 and end at 4.07 am. As it will be nighttime here hence no one will be able to see the cosmic event, he said.
Duari said, however, Kolkata and its neighbourhood can witness the next partial solar eclipse falling on October 25 and the partial lunar eclipse on November 8. The degree of the eclipse visible from Kolkata will be small as the obscuration of the solar disc will be at the most 4% at the maximum, he said.
Meanwhile, the second and final solar eclipse of 2022 will also be a partial eclipse, and it will occur on October 25. The next total solar eclipse is slated to happen on April 8, 2024, and will be visible across North and Central America.
(With inputs from agencies)
