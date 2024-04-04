Tens of millions, who live along a narrow stretch from Mexico's Pacific coast to eastern Canada, can watch the first solar eclipse of this year on April 8, when a swath of North America will plunge into a few minutes of darkness.

The first solar eclipse of 2024 is set to occur on Monday, April 8. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This rare celestial phenomenon will occur when the moon blots out the sun.

During the total solar eclipse, a swath of North America will plunge into a few minutes of darkness. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tens of millions who live along a narrow stretch from Mexico's Pacific coast to eastern Canada can just look skyward on Monday to have a glimpse of the day turning into twilight.

The first solar eclipse of 2024 will not be visible in India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The next total solar eclipse will happen in 2044.

Here are some things to do and avoid during the total solar eclipse – - Eclipse glasses or handheld viewers are a must to watch a solar eclipse to prevent damages to eyes.

- The only time it is safe to watch a solar eclipse without protective glasses is during totality, or the few minutes of complete darkness. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ALSO READ: Solar Eclipse on April 8: What is significant about the cosmic event this year?

- People should use only certified eclipse glasses.

- Eclipse glasses are not regular sunglasses. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- Sunglasses, smoked glass, unfiltered telescopes or magnifiers, and polarising filters are unsafe.

- Avoid fake eclipse glasses

- Solar filters are at least 1,000 times darker than even the darkest regular sunglasses.- Those who are travelling, or are far away, can watch the solar eclipse online. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- NASA is offering several hours of streaming online on NASA+. It will also be aired on NASA TV, and the agency's website, starting at 1 p.m. EDT, from several cities along the totality path.

The Total Solar Eclipse can also be watched on the YouTube channel of Space.com.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!