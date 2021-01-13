First, the good news on Biden’s stimulus

First, the good news on Biden’s stimulus3 min read . 05:03 PM IST
The implications for investors of unified government and a boost in stimulus will be mixed but initially good for stock prices
After last week’s special Senate elections in Georgia, Democrats are about to attain unified—though narrow—control of Washington. With that, the economy will likely be at the receiving end of significantly more federal support than most on Wall Street had expected.
It is a shift that could change the contours of the U.S. economy in the year ahead, accelerating the rebound that will likely come as more Americans are vaccinated against Covid-19 and allowing the Federal Reserve to begin lifting its foot off the accelerator sooner. It also could bring about higher taxes, more regulation and stepped-up deficit worries, but those concerns might not be front and center for some time.
