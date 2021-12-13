First Omicron death in UK, PM Boris Johnson confirms

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

LONDON : British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday the first patient had died after contracting the omicron variant of the coronavirus, Sky news reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

LONDON : British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday the first patient had died after contracting the omicron variant of the coronavirus, Sky news reported.

Omicron coronavirus variant has spread at a "phenomenal rate" in London and now accounted for about 40% of infections. People have been advised to get a booster shot because the double-vaccinated are still vulnerable.

Omicron coronavirus variant has spread at a "phenomenal rate" in London and now accounted for about 40% of infections. People have been advised to get a booster shot because the double-vaccinated are still vulnerable. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

