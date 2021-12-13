Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / World /  First Omicron death in UK, PM Boris Johnson confirms

First Omicron death in UK, PM Boris Johnson confirms

First UK patient has died from omicron variant
1 min read . 06:13 PM IST Reuters

  • The Omicron variant now accounted for about 40% of infections in London

LONDON : British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday the first patient had died after contracting the omicron variant of the coronavirus, Sky news reported. 

Omicron coronavirus variant has spread at a "phenomenal rate" in London and now accounted for about 40% of infections. People have been advised to get a booster shot because the double-vaccinated are still vulnerable.

Since the first Omicron cases were detected on Nov. 27 in the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has imposed tougher restrictions and told the nation on Sunday that a "tidal wave" of Omicron was coming.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

