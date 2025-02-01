First US citizen freed by Hamas from Gaza in ongoing hostage swaps: Keith Siegel released after 484 days in captivity

In a significant development under the ongoing ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, American-Israeli Keith Siegel, 65, was released on Saturday after 484 days in captivity. Siegel becomes the first US citizen freed as part of the recent hostage-for-prisoner swaps organised by Hamas and facilitated by the Red Cross.

Siegel, an occupational therapist from Chapel Hill, North Carolina, was kidnapped on October 7, 2023, along with his wife, Aviva, during a raid on their home in Kibbutz Kfar Aza. Aviva was released in November 2023 as part of a previous deal.

Two other men held hostage in Gaza by Hamas for over 15 months were also freed on Saturday, marking the release of 18 hostages since the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas began on January 19.

Among those released was Yarden Bibas, 35, a father whose two young children and wife, Shiri, remain in captivity. The Bibas family’s abduction has become a rallying point in Israel, as the two young boys, ages 4 and 9 months at the time, and their mother have not been confirmed dead by Israeli authorities, although fears are mounting. They are the last known woman and children held in Gaza whose deaths have not been verified by Israel.

Along with Bibas, and American-Israeli Keith Siegel, 65, French-Israeli Ofer Kalderon, 54, was also freed. Both Siegel and Kalderon became household names in Israel due to high-profile campaigns aimed at securing their release.

The hostages’ release is part of a broader ceasefire agreement in which 33 hostages will be freed in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

While the release has brought relief, it has also raised concerns. Many Israelis fear the deal could collapse before all hostages are freed, or that those released may be in poor health after months of captivity.

Since Hamas’ attack on October 7, around 250 people were taken hostage. While 80 are still believed to be in Gaza, at least one-third are feared to have died during their captivity. The others were either released, rescued, or their bodies recovered.

In the wake of Israel’s ongoing military campaign in Gaza, more than 47,000 Palestinians reportedly have been killed, according to Gaza's Health Ministry, with over half of the casualties reported to be women and children. The ongoing humanitarian crisis continues to draw global attention as both sides prepare for the next phase of negotiations.

