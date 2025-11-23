First wheelchair anchor on TV shares powerful story of career comeback: ‘Do not underestimate the power of persistence’

Liang Yi has become China’s first wheelchair anchor. The TV personality from Hunan suffered a sudden illness that changed her life.

Liang joined Hunan TV in 2001 and had a promising future. But, only four months into the job, she collapsed backstage. She later came to know that she had a rare spinal cord vascular malformation.

The condition ruptured and compressed her central nervous system. It left her paralysed from the chest down at age 22. Even though she regained movement in her upper limbs after surgery, she was put in a wheelchair.

Liang initially struggled with anger and frustration during her hospital stay. She felt her career and future had been taken away. Her perspective gradually shifted when she encountered kindness from strangers.

She started spreading positivity to other patients. She later met renowned writer Shi Tiesheng, who was also paralysed young. Yet, he inspired millions with his optimistic work.

Liang rebuilt her confidence and identity. Eventually, she returned to television as a wheelchair anchor. Now, she has become a symbol of resilience in China.

“We are unaware of the despair we will encounter when we are young. The only thing we can do is read and think, so that we can fight the despair when we encounter it,” the South China Morning Post quoted Shi as telling her.

Liang Yi rebuilt her career through strong will and discipline. In 2011, she studied intensely for three months and was admitted to a master’s program in broadcasting and hosting at the Communication University of China.

Her return to TV The following year, she returned to Hunan TV and made her historic comeback on screen as a wheelchair anchor. For over 10 years, she has hosted TV and radio shows, written books, and participated in events to motivate people with disabilities.

Liang leaves home three hours early for recordings even though the studio is only 20 minutes away. She uses a cushion to support her back.

Liang credits her mother’s endless support and her own perseverance.