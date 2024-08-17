Hello User
Business News/ News / World/  Fistfight, brawl at Turkish Parliament as MPs clash; blood scatters on floor | Video

Fistfight, brawl at Turkish Parliament as MPs clash; blood scatters on floor | Video

  • According to the video footage, MPs for the ruling AKP party rushed in to punch Ahmet Sik at the lectern, while several others joined in trying to hold others back

Turkey's AK Party lawmaker Alpay Ozalan, second left, scuffles with Workers' Party of Turkey (TIP) lawmaker Ahmet Sik, during the extraordinary session of the Turkish Grand National Assembly to debate the case of jailed opposition lawmaker Can Atalay, in Ankara, Turkey, Friday, Aug. 16, 2024. (DIA Images via AP)

A brawl and fistfight between Turkish parliamentarians erupted on 15 August at Ankara, when an opposition deputy was attacked after calling for his colleague.

According to the video footage, MPs for the ruling AKP party rushed in to punch Ahmet Sik at the lectern, while several others joined in trying to hold others back. Following the fight, blood was spattered the white steps of the speaker's podium.

Here's the video:

News agency AFP reported that ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) member Alpay Ozalan launched into Ahmet Sik – a member of the leftist Workers' Party of Turkey (TIP), who condemned lawyer and rights activist Can Atalay.

Atalay despite winning the seat in May 2023 polls, was stripped of his seat. Though the the Constitutional Court declared his exclusion null and void on 1 August.

In 2022, Atalay was sentenced to 18 years, following he was accused of trying to overthrow the government as he allegedly organized the nationwide Gezi Park protests in 2013 accused along with philanthropist Osman Kavala and six others.

"It's no surprise that you call Atalay a terrorist," AFP quoted Sik as saying.

"All citizens should know that the biggest terrorists of this country are those seated on those benches," he added and indicating the ruling majority.

With Sik saying this, it infuriated Ozalan, a former footballer, to walk to the rostrum and shove, added AFP.

As Sik was being punched by Ozalan, several other lawmakers joined the fight.

Later, footage affeared where MPs fought and the taff cleaning blood stains from the parliament floor. According to details, deputy from the Republican People's Party (CHP) and one from the Peoples' Equality and Democracy (DEM) party suffered head injuries.

The chief of the main opposition CHP party, Ozgur Oael denounced the violence, saying, "I am ashamed to have witnessed this situation.

In the meantime, news arrived that the parliament speaker had said the two deputies at the origin of the brawl would be sanctioned.

With agency inputs.

