Fitch puts Credit Suisse grp, subsidiaries on ‘rating watch evolving’ amid UBS merger2 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 08:32 PM IST
The move by Fitch comes as Credit Suisse is dealing with the fallout from the Greensill and Archegos scandals, which have raised concerns about risk management at the bank.
Credit rating agency Fitch Ratings has put Credit Suisse's 'BBB' Long-Term Issuer Default Rating and its subsidiaries' IDRs on Rating Watch Evolving (RWE). Additionally, Credit Suisse's additional Tier 1 (AT1) debt ratings have been downgraded to 'C' from 'BB-' after Swiss regulators decided that the nominal value of these instruments should be written down to zero.
