Acquisition to Improve Business Profile: Credit Suisse and CSAG's 'b' VRs are below the 'bb+' implied VRs, as the group's business profile, which Fitch believes has weakened substantially, has a strong impact on the VRs. The RWE reflects Fitch's view that the planned acquisition by UBS should strengthen the group's business profile, and the risk of a further weakening if the transaction does not go ahead. The VRs were downgraded to 'f' before being upgraded to 'b' to reflect Fitch's view that the extraordinary support provided to Credit Suisse was required to restore its viability.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}