Fitness enthusiast CEO suffers heart attack on daily run in UK, Apple watch saved his life
Paul Wapham, CEO of Hockey Wales, suffered a heart attack while running. He was treated at the hospital and underwent emergency angioplasty to unclog a blocked artery. He is now undergoing rehabilitation.
There is no particular measuring stick to identify the risk of heart attacks on a person. In many cases, fitness freaks suffer from heart attacks even without any symptoms. Recently, a 42-year-old Chief Executive of a UK-based company suffered a heart attack during his regular morning run, reported Wales Online.