Five children among 21 dead as migrant boat capsizes off Turkish coast
The exact number of people onboard the boat is not known yet and the death toll can increase as the Turkish Coast Guard continues its searches in the area
At least 21 migrants died after their rubber dinghy capsized off Turkey’s northern Aegean coast on Friday. As per reports, the dead include five children while the Turkish coast guard personnel rescued two migrants from the sea. The administration said that two people were rescued from the water, while two swam to the shore of the town of Eceabat in Canakkale province of Turkey.