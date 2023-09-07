Five drones shot down in Russia, one targeting Moscow, officials confirm

Five drones shot down in Russia, one targeting Moscow. No casualties reported. Russia continues air attacks on Ukraine.

Amid the escalating tension between Russia and Ukraine, five drones were shot down overnight in three Russian regions, with one targeting the capital city, Moscow. Fortunately, there were no reported casualties from these incidents.

Meanwhile, Russia continued its fourth day of air attacks on Ukraine's port city, Izmail, situated on the Danube River. Infrastructure, including grain silos, was damaged, and one person sustained injuries, according to Oleh Kiper, the regional Governor of Odesa.

The new attack came a day after a Russian missile hit Kostiantynivka's busy market in Donetsk, killing 17 and injuring 32.

Speaking about the attacks in Russia, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said, “One drone targeted Moscow, but was shot down southeast of the city without causing any damage or injuries"

Two more drones were shot down over the southern region of Rostov, which borders Ukraine, confirmed regional Governor Vasily Golubev.

"The debris fell in the centre of Rostov-on-Don, the region's capital, damaging several cars and shattering windows in three buildings. One person sought medical assistance," Golubev added

Two other drones were shot down over the Bryansk region, which also borders Ukraine, Governor Alexander Bogomaz reported. Drone debris damaged a railway station and several cars, he said.

Russia's Defense Ministry attributed these drone attacks to Ukraine, though Ukraine typically does not claim responsibility for strikes inside Russia.

These drone attacks are part of a growing trend, with recent months seeing increased incidents in which drones targeted Crimea and Russian regions. Russian officials have consistently pointed fingers at Kyiv, alleging their involvement in such attacks. The situation remains tense, with both sides engaging in ongoing military actions as diplomatic efforts continue.

(With inputs from agencies)