Five Indian-Americans elected to US House, many others in state offices

A record five Indian-American politicians from the ruling Democratic Party, including Raja Krishnamoorthi, Ro Khanna, Ami Bera and Pramila Jayapal, are headed to the US House of Representatives on Wednesday following the highly polarised midterm elections
In one of the United States' most divisive midterm elections, a record number of Indian-American lawmakers, including Shri Thanedar, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Ro Khanna, Pramila Jayapal, and Ami Bera, were elected to the US House of Representatives. Several others were elected to state legislatures.
Shri Thanedar
Shri Thanedar, a former businessman turned politician from India, defeated Martell Bivings to become the first Indian-American to win a Congressional seat from Michigan.
Thanedar, 67, is the current Michigan House representative for the third district.
Raja Krishnamoorthi
Raja Krishnamoorthi, 49, won re-election with ease in Illinois' eighth congressional district for a fourth time in a row.
In Silicon Valley, Indian-American Ro Khanna, 46, defeated his compatriot Republican opponent Ritesh Tandon in the 17th Congressional District of California.
Pramila Jayapal
The only Indian-American woman congresswoman, Pramila Jayapal, who was born in Chennai, won the 7th Congressional District of Washington State from her Republican opponent, Cliff Moon.
Ami Bera
The Congress's longest-serving Indian-American is Bera, 57. Since 2013, he has served as the 7th Congressional District representative for California.
Republican Tamika Hamilton lost to Bera.
Krishnamoorthi, Khanna, Jayapal and Bera were members of the previous House.
Indian-Americans candidates picked up seats in State legislatures
By becoming the first Indian-American politician to win the race for lieutenant governor in Maryland, Aruna Miller wrote history.
The Democratic candidate for governor, Wes Moore, and Miller, 58, a former delegate to the Maryland House, were on the ticket for lieutenant governor.
However, former Colin County judge Keith Self defeated Indian-American candidate Sandeep Srivastava for the third Congressional district in Texas.
Young Indian-American candidates are becoming more prevalent, which is a reflection of their community's growing aspirations. This small ethnic group, which makes up just 1% of the 33.19 crore people in the US, has a growing desire to participate in politics.
Ahead of the November 8 elections, the Democrats and the Republicans reached out to the Indian-Americans.
The Washington Post newspaper on Friday said that Indian-Americans can play an important role in some of the tightly contested races.
“Ahead of mid-term elections that could be decided by razor-thin margins, Democrats are hoping to capitalise on some of the optimism felt by Indian Americans, a growing and increasingly vital bloc of voters," the daily wrote.
Indian-Americans who have made it to various state legislatures include Arvind Venkat, Tarik Khan in Pennsylvania; Salman Bhojani and Suleman Lalani in Texas; Sam Singh and Ranjeev Puri in Michigan, Nabeela Syed, Megan Srinivas and Kavin Olickal in Illinois, Nabliah Islam and Farooq Mughal in Georgia; Kumar Bharve in Maryland, and Anita Samani in Ohio.
Ajay Raman and Monica Singh have both been elected to the position of Oakland County Commissioner, while K P George and Monica Singh have been re-elected as Texas Fort Bend County Judges.
Indian Americans are competing in several races that are hotly contested, and many of them could win.
It's Padma Kuppa for the Michigan State Senate, Jeremy Cooney for the New York State Senate, Anna Thomas for the Pennsylvania State House, Juli Mathew and Surendran Pattel for the Fort Bend County Judge, and Zohaib Qadri, who will face off in the Texas City Council runoff.
Indian Americans are still being counted in four other races.
They are Priya Sundareshan for the Arizona State Senate; Janani Ramachandran for the Oakland City Council; Sim Gill for Salt Lake County District Attorney and Manka Dhingra for Washington State Senate.
The results of the midterm elections will significantly affect the course of the country as well as the future of the president and the ruling party.
Due to Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris' ability to break ties and her ex officio role as Senate President, Democrats currently hold a majority in both houses of Congress.
The outcome will affect the field of candidates for the 2024 presidential election, especially Donald Trump's chances of running again.
