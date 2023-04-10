Five killed, at least 6 injured in Kentucky bank shooting in US2 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 10:57 PM IST
‘Five people have been confirmed to have been killed inside. At least six were transported to University of Louisville hospital, including one officer with various injuries,’ a police spokesman said
Five people were killed and at least six others hospitalized following a shooting targeting a bank Monday in downtown Louisville, in the US state of Kentucky, according to police who said the assailant had been neutralized.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×