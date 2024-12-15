Five killed in shooting near migrant camps in France's Dunkirk

Reports indicate five fatalities from shootings at a migrant camp near Dunkirk, involving two migrants and two security agents.

Five people have been killed in shootings in and around a migrant camp near France's Dunkirk, French media has reported. According to the reports, two migrants and two security agents are among those who have died in Loon-Plage, near Dunkirk, French media said – citing the Direction Interdepartementale de la police nationale (DIPN). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A 22-year-old man is said to have turned himself in to a police station following the incidents. According to French media, there has been a large emergency service presence at the scene. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Loon-Plage is home to refugee camps and is near Calais and the Strait of Dover, the closest point between England and France, where thousands of migrants cross the Channel from mainland Europe each year.