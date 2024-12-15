Hello User
Business News/ News / World/  Five killed in shooting near migrant camps in France's Dunkirk

Five killed in shooting near migrant camps in France's Dunkirk

Livemint

Reports indicate five fatalities from shootings at a migrant camp near Dunkirk, involving two migrants and two security agents. 

Police cordon off a migrant camp on a road between Mardyck and Loon Beach where two security guards and two migrants were shot dead, near Dunkirk, northern France, on December 14, 2024. Five people were killed on December 14, 2024 in northern France, according to the French Gendarmerie, to which a person surrendered to the authorities at the end of the day, indicating that he was the author of the murders. The first four victims killed near Dunkirk and would be two security agents and two migrants, according to the first elements reported by this source. The fifth person killed was in the commune of Wormhout. (Photo by Bernard BARRON / AFP)

Five people have been killed in shootings in and around a migrant camp near France's Dunkirk, French media has reported. According to the reports, two migrants and two security agents are among those who have died in Loon-Plage, near Dunkirk, French media said – citing the Direction Interdepartementale de la police nationale (DIPN).

Also Read: French holiday: A dream trip, but a costly splurge

A 22-year-old man is said to have turned himself in to a police station following the incidents. According to French media, there has been a large emergency service presence at the scene.

Loon-Plage is home to refugee camps and is near Calais and the Strait of Dover, the closest point between England and France, where thousands of migrants cross the Channel from mainland Europe each year.

(With inputs from agencies)

