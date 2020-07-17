CHANDIGARH : Haryana reported five more deaths due to COVID-19 on Friday while the infection tally reached 24,797 with the highest single-day spike of 795 cases, according to the state health department's daily bulletin.

Two more deaths were reported from worst-hit Gurgaon, another two from Nuh district while one person succumbed to the infection in Palwal. The new fatalities pushed the COVID-19 death toll to 327 in the state.

The state had recorded its previous highest single-day spike of 699 cases on July 14 while 696 cases were reported on Thursday.

Among the districts which reported fresh cases included Faridabad (160), Rewari (156), Gurgaon (133), Sonipat (69), Mahendragarh (67), Nuh (43) and Panchkula (26), the bulletin said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 5,752 while 18,718 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the infection, it said.

The state's recovery rate on Thursday was 75.48 per cent while the rate of doubling of infections was 22 days, according to the bulletin.

