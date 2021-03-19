Five Manhattan schools have received suspicious envelopes that contained nonhazardous powder over the past eight days, New York Police Department officials said Thursday.

In each case, the school received a plain white envelope containing a white powdery substance, according to police officials. While screenings showed the powder wasn’t hazardous, police officials said they believe the sender’s intention was to cause disruption.

Police officials said the NYPD is investigating the packages and hadn’t made an arrest. Two of the packages arrived at schools Thursday, officials said.

The NYPD didn’t release the names of the schools that received the letters. Three of the schools are nursery and early-education schools, according to a police official. At least one of the five schools is a New York City Department of Education school, a city official said.

The envelopes were sent through the U.S. Postal Service between March 10 and March 18, according to the police. The addresses of the schools were handwritten in block letters on the envelopes.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement Thursday that whoever sent the letters will be held accountable.

“We must remain vigilant, and keep everyone in our schools safe, but we can’t give this miscreant what they want, which is to spread fear and panic," he said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

