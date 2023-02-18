Five Pakistani Taliban terrorists killed in attack on police chief's office in Karachi city
Five militants of the Tehreek-e-Taliban (Pakistan) were killed in a nearly four-hour-long operation to seize back control of the head office building of the Karachi Police Chief
Five heavily-armed militants of the Tehreek-e-Taliban (Pakistan) have been killed after security forces managed to secure back control of the head office building of the Karachi Police Chief which came under a daring attack by the militants in the country's most populous city.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×