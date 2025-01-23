Five people were injured on Thursday following a stabbing attack in southern London. The incident took place close to an Asda store in the Croydon area — with officials taking one person into custody.

According to the London Ambulance Service, give people were treated for injuries after the attack. One person was subsequently taken to a major trauma centre in London while four other people were taken to other hospitals with ‘non-life threatening injuries’.

The Metropolitan police said a man had been arrested after the attack. Officials also clarified that the attack had taken place at a warehouse near the Asda store in Croydon. Initial reports had suggested that the stabbing happened outside the supermarket. Authorities did not provide a motive for the stabbing.

“We were called at 10:21 am this morning to reports of a stabbing incident in Marlowe Way in Croydon. We sent a number of resources to the scene, including ambulance crews, a paramedic in a fast response car, an incident response officer, members of our Tactical Response Unit and London’s Air Ambulance. Our crews treated five patients at the scene, before taking one to a London major trauma centre and four to other hospitals,” reports quoted the London Ambulance spokesperson as saying.

The incident also comes mere hours after two people were killed during a knife attack at a German park. A two-year-old boy of Moroccan descent and a 41-year-old man who tried to intervene died of their injuries while three others were wounded.

The suspect, a 28-year-old Afghan national with a history of violent behaviour who had been undergoing psychiatric treatment, was due to appear before a judge on Thursday afternoon. The suspect had had his asylum process closed and said he would voluntarily leave Germany in December, but had not left and remained under treatment, Bavaria's interior minister said.