Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  Five 'powerful' missile strikes hit western city of Lviv, says Ukraine

Five 'powerful' missile strikes hit western city of Lviv, says Ukraine

A Lviv resident told AFP they could see thick clouds of grey smoke in the sky above some blocks of flats.
1 min read . 12:18 PM IST AFP

Lviv has so far been spared much of the fighting since Russia invaded Ukraine nearly two months ago, the city's mayor said

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Five "powerful" Russian missiles hit Lviv on Monday, a city in the west of Ukraine that has so far been spared much of the fighting since Russia invaded its pro-Western neighbour nearly two months ago, the city's mayor said.

Five "powerful" Russian missiles hit Lviv on Monday, a city in the west of Ukraine that has so far been spared much of the fighting since Russia invaded its pro-Western neighbour nearly two months ago, the city's mayor said.

A Lviv resident told AFP they could see thick clouds of grey smoke in the sky above some blocks of flats. The city's mayor, Andriy Sadovy, wrote on Telegram that rescue services were at the site.

A Lviv resident told AFP they could see thick clouds of grey smoke in the sky above some blocks of flats. The city's mayor, Andriy Sadovy, wrote on Telegram that rescue services were at the site.

 

 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.