Five 'powerful' missile strikes hit western city of Lviv, says Ukraine

Five 'powerful' missile strikes hit western city of Lviv, says Ukraine1 min read . 12:18 PM IST
Lviv has so far been spared much of the fighting since Russia invaded Ukraine nearly two months ago, the city's mayor said
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Lviv has so far been spared much of the fighting since Russia invaded Ukraine nearly two months ago, the city's mayor said
Five "powerful" Russian missiles hit Lviv on Monday, a city in the west of Ukraine that has so far been spared much of the fighting since Russia invaded its pro-Western neighbour nearly two months ago, the city's mayor said.
Five "powerful" Russian missiles hit Lviv on Monday, a city in the west of Ukraine that has so far been spared much of the fighting since Russia invaded its pro-Western neighbour nearly two months ago, the city's mayor said.
A Lviv resident told AFP they could see thick clouds of grey smoke in the sky above some blocks of flats. The city's mayor, Andriy Sadovy, wrote on Telegram that rescue services were at the site.
A Lviv resident told AFP they could see thick clouds of grey smoke in the sky above some blocks of flats. The city's mayor, Andriy Sadovy, wrote on Telegram that rescue services were at the site.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.