Five surprising things we learned from the 2024 results

Democrats failed to grow their margins in cities. This made it easier for Trump to run up big victories; he grew in popularity in rural and suburban counties but Harris failed to counter that by growing her urban advantage. Fulton County in Georgia, home of Atlanta, offered one example. Harris won about 72% of the vote there on Tuesday night, just under the 72.6% that Biden won there in 2020. The same was true in Mecklenburg County in North Carolina, which includes Charlotte. She won just under 66% of the vote there Tuesday, while Biden won a little more than 66% in 2020.