Five years after devaluation, China has the Yuan it wanted

Further tests are coming for the yuan ahead of the U.S. presidential election. It posted its largest single-day plunge in four years in 2019 as the two countries exchanged threats to levy additional tariffs on each others’ exports. And in May this year, it edged closer to a decade-low after the Trump administration stepped up rhetoric against Beijing over its handling of the coronavirus. Analysts expect the exchange rate to end the year 0.7% weaker at 7 per dollar, according to the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey.