‘F**k Elon’: 34 new Tesla Cybertrucks defaced with anti-Elon Musk graffiti in Florida. Details here

Tesla Cybertrucks vandalized in Florida parking lot with expletives against Elon Musk. Video shared on Instagram. Deliveries paused due to windshield wiper motor issues.

First Published11:04 AM IST
A Tesla Cybertruck is driven along a freeway in Los Angeles, California, U.S. June 21, 2024. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A Tesla Cybertruck is driven along a freeway in Los Angeles, California, U.S. June 21, 2024. REUTERS/Mike Blake(REUTERS)

In a shocking incident this week, new Tesla's Cybertrucks ere widely reported to be vandalized at a parking lot in Florida with expletives written against CEO Elon Musk. 

According to a report by NBC Miami, a total of 34 vehicles were vandalized in the parking lot with the expletititves written against Musk around them. While citing local authorities, the report suggested that all of these vehicles were in perfect condition on Thursday night, but they were defaced by Friday morning. 

Also Read | Elon Musk's X will now ask users to pay for starting a livestream. All we know so far

The video of these defaced vehicles in a parking lot was also shared on Instagram with a user by the username ‘onlyindade’. The video reveals many Tesla Cybertrucks lined one after the other with the same expletive message against Elon Musk. 

A recent report by Electrek had revealed that Tesla has temporarily paused Cybertruck deliveries owing to issues with vehicle's windshield wiper motor. The publication also states that it could be a reason for many Cybertrucks to be held together in such numbers at parking lots. 

Notably, the Tesla Cybertruck deliveries began earlier this year, more than 4 years after the EV pickup truck was first introduced by Elon Musk. 

In other related news, Tesla shareholders had recently supported a historic $56 million pack package for CEO Elon Musk while also going in favour of relocating the company's legal domincile from Delaware to Texas.

Also Read | Elon Musk plans stock option grants to high-performing Tesla employees, says report

The approval of this massive pay deal marks a significant milestone in U.S. corporate history, aimed at securing Musk's long-term commitment to Tesla amidst ongoing legal challenges. Notably, the vote comes amidst a backdrop of shareholder concerns and legal disputes surrounding the initial 2018 pay package, recently invalidated by a Delaware court. This decision has prompted Tesla's board to seek reinforcement through shareholder endorsement.

 

 

