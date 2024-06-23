‘F**k Elon’: 34 new Tesla Cybertrucks defaced with anti-Elon Musk graffiti in Florida. Details here

In a shocking incident this week, new Tesla's Cybertrucks ere widely reported to be vandalized at a parking lot in Florida with expletives written against CEO Elon Musk.

According to a report by NBC Miami, a total of 34 vehicles were vandalized in the parking lot with the expletititves written against Musk around them. While citing local authorities, the report suggested that all of these vehicles were in perfect condition on Thursday night, but they were defaced by Friday morning.

The video of these defaced vehicles in a parking lot was also shared on Instagram with a user by the username ‘onlyindade’. The video reveals many Tesla Cybertrucks lined one after the other with the same expletive message against Elon Musk.

A recent report by Electrek had revealed that Tesla has temporarily paused Cybertruck deliveries owing to issues with vehicle's windshield wiper motor. The publication also states that it could be a reason for many Cybertrucks to be held together in such numbers at parking lots.

Notably, the Tesla Cybertruck deliveries began earlier this year, more than 4 years after the EV pickup truck was first introduced by Elon Musk.

In other related news, Tesla shareholders had recently supported a historic $56 million pack package for CEO Elon Musk while also going in favour of relocating the company's legal domincile from Delaware to Texas.