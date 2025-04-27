Flags to life-size statue - this is how Pope Francis’ beloved soccer team paid tribute to their holiest fan

Flags, a life-size statue, and other tributes to Pope Francis filled the Pedro Bidegain Stadium in Buenos Aires on Saturday, as his beloved San Lorenzo de Almagro soccer team played their first match since the pontiff’s death.

As a tribute to Pope Francis, the players of the San Lorenzo de Almagro soccer team players wore jerseys with the images of the late Pope with words “Together for Eternity”.

Pope Francis passed away on Monday, April 21, at the age of 88, prompting Argentina's football association to postpone all matches that day in honor of the pontiff.

Oscar Lucchini, who is in charge of the chapel of San Lorenzo de Almagro, Pope Francis' hometown soccer team, holds a shirt of the team with an image of the Pope following the his death

Before the start of the match, the fans unfurled Vatican-coloured yellow and white flags and chanted “the Pope is from Boedo”.

The club, based in the Boedo neighborhood of Buenos Aires, plans to name its new stadium after Pope Francis.

While he never returned to Argentina as pope, a life-size statue of Francis wearing a scarf with the team's colors, blue and red, around his neck and overlooked the match against Rosario Central from the sidelines.

A statue of Pope Francis is pictured on the day of an Argentine first division match between San Lorenzo de Almagro, his hometown soccer team, and Rosario Central, following the death of the pontiff

During the halftime show, Scholas Occurrentes, an international organization created by the Pope in 2013 to transform global education, also paid tribute to the pope.

Jorge Bergoglio inherited his passion for the popular Argentine club from his father and never lost it.

“And may San Lorenzo win,” Bergoglio said shortly after his election in 2013, as part of a series of wishes for his home country.

A banner with an image of Pope Francis before the start of an Argentine first division match against Rosario Central, following the death of the pontiff

The match remained scoreless until the 91st minute when Enzo Copetti scored the lone goal for Rosario Central, handing the pope's hometown team a 1-0 defeat.

During his years at the Vatican, Francis was named an honorary San Lorenzo member and received several visits from club delegations, including one after the club won the Copa Libertadores in 2014 and presented the trophy to the Catholic leader.

Pope Francis' Death Just a day after celebrating Easter Sunday with hundreds of people at St. Peter’s Square in the Vatican, Pope Francis passes away at 1:35 am EST at the age of 88. Church bells echoed through Rome as the city grieved the passing of Pope Francis who had suffered from various ailments in his 12 year papacy.

In a video statement on Vatican's TV channel, Cardinal Kevin Farrell announced, “Dear brothers and sisters, it is with profound sadness I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis.”

“At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of his Church,” the Vatican announced.

It was later indicated that Pope Francis died of a stroke and irreversible heart failure. The certificate, signed by Vatican doctor Andrea Arcangeli, confirmed that the 88-year-old pontiff had fallen into a coma before passing away in the early hours of Monday morning.

His funeral was conducted on Saturday, April 26, with world leaders in attendance.