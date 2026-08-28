Flash flood warning in Nepal after 5.1-magnitude earthquake hits China; evacuation near Trishuli

A fresh flash flood warning has been issued for Nepal after a magnitude 5.1 earthquake hit China’s Sichuan province on Friday. Nepal Police have launched an operation to evacuate locals near the Trishuli area as a heavy flow of water from above threatens to raise the river’s water level, news agency ANI reported.

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The 5.1-magnitude earthquake was recorded in Longchang City in Sichuan Province, southwestern China, the China Earthquake Networks Centre said, according to ANI, which cited CGTN.

Amid the developments, Nepal Police issued another warning after receiving information that a dam on the Tibet side had burst again.

Nepal Police, in a post on X, called on security personnel, rescue teams engaged in relief and rescue efforts, and members of the public to stay alert, shift to safer areas and alert others if necessary.

Meanwhile, the number of people killed in the devastating flash flood in Nepal’s Rasuwa district climbed to 469 on Friday. Nepal Police said 1,545 people had been injured and rescued.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What triggered the recent flash flood warnings in Nepal? ⌵ The flash flood warnings in Nepal were triggered by a magnitude 5.1 earthquake in China's Sichuan province, leading to concerns about rising water levels in the Trishuli River. 2 Why did Nepal decline foreign rescue teams after the flash floods? ⌵ Nepal declined foreign rescue teams due to coordination issues experienced during the 2015 earthquake, opting instead to rely on its own security agencies. 3 How is Nepal preparing for potential further flooding after the recent disaster? ⌵ Nepal has issued alerts for residents to remain vigilant and evacuate to safer areas as there is a possibility of additional flooding, especially following reports of a dam burst in Tibet. 4 Should residents near the Trishuli area take immediate action in light of the flood risks? ⌵ Yes, residents near the Trishuli area are advised to remain alert and evacuate to safe locations following warnings from Nepal Police about rising river levels. 5 What consequences have occurred since the flash floods in Nepal? ⌵ The flash floods in Nepal have resulted in at least 469 confirmed deaths and over 1,000 people reported missing, with significant destruction to infrastructure and villages.

What caused Nepal flash flood? According to the agency, the tremors initially reported as an earthquake "was instead a glacial collapse and debris flow" that "caused subsequent catastrophic impacts downstream". Over 165 have been reported dead and nearly 1000 missing in the torrents of water and debris that crashed downstream on either side of the Nepal-Tibet border, AFP reported.

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Also Read | Nepal Floods Live Updates: Nepal again on alert after dam burst in Tibet

What preliminary findings suggested This revelation about the cause dismisses initial reports that suggested the earthquake likely triggered a landslide. Even Nepal's Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal had suggested the same. Meanwhile, other theories blamed a glacial lake flood, suggesting that water gushed downstream after the collapse of a fragile debris wall holding back meltwater, triggering an ice avalanche-like situation.

Kathmandu-based International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD), in its findings, found "no anomalies" from the Chinese side of the border. "We believe a rock-ice avalanche occurred in Nepal, blocking the Lhende river and causing the cascading flood event," AFP quoted Sarthak Shrestha, ICIMOD remote sensing and geo information analyst.

University of Texas San Antonio hydrologist Hatim Sharif said, “That defeats essentially every operational flood warning system in the world,” as rainfall is typically considered a precursor to such a tragedy.

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India steps in with over 10 tonnes of humanitarian aid India on Wednesday night stepped up its humanitarian response, sending the first tranche of over 10 tonnes of aid as the Himalayan nation reels from devastating flash floods. Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said that India is closely coordinating with the Government of Nepal to locate and rescue missing Indian nationals.

MoS Singh said, “We are receiving reports of sudden river flooding in Nepal; many lives have been lost, and numerous people are missing. Among the missing are approximately 130 to 133 individuals from India with whom contact has been lost. Our national relief teams are on the ground, actively engaged in search and rescue operations. We are making every possible effort, in collaboration with the Government of Nepal, to locate as many people as possible, bring them to safety, and rescue them from danger,” ANI reported.

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About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.

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