Flash floods in China’s Yuzhong County leave 10 dead, dozens missing, over 4,000 stranded

Chinese President Xi Jinping urged all-out rescue and flood prevention efforts.

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published8 Aug 2025, 04:05 PM IST
China: At least 10 people have been killed, and 33 others are missing after flash foods in Yuzhong County in China’s northwestern Gansu province, Chinese state media reported on Friday.

Heavy rains since Thursday have triggered flash floods knocking out power and telecommunications services in the Xinglong Mountain area, stranding more than 4,000 people across four villages

The downpour further led to landslide in mountainous areas near the city of Lanzhou, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Chinese President Xi Jinping urged all-out rescue and flood prevention efforts.

3 missing after landslide

Three people were missing after a landslide in the village of Maliantan in Yuzhong County late Thursday.

Maximum rainfall in the area had reached 195 millimeters (7.7 inches) by early Friday, reported AP, citing Lanzhou local authorities.

(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)

