Flash floods, landslides in Afghanistan and Pakistan due to heavy rains, several dead

Flash floods, landslides in Afghanistan and Pakistan due to heavy rains, several dead2 min read 23 Jul 2023, 09:11 PM IST
- At least 31 people were killed in Afghanistan and 13 in Pakistan due to the inclement weather
Heavy seasonal rains over the past three days have unleashed floods and landslides in Afghanistan and Pakistan.
At least 31 people were killed in Afghanistan and 13 in Pakistan due to the inclement weather.
Shafiullah Rahimi, the ruling Taliban's appointed spokesman for Afghanistan's State Ministry for Natural Disaster Management, said on Sunday that at least 31 people were killed, 74 were injured and 41 others were missing. Flash floods hit the capital, Kabul, the Maidan Wardak and Ghazni provinces.
He added that the majority of the casualties were in west Kabul and Maidan Wardak.
Rahimi also said around 250 livestock perished in the floods.
The most recent flash flood happened in the Jalrez district of Maidan Wardak province west of Kabul, killing 12 people, said Taliban government spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid. At least 40 other people were missing and rescue teams were busy conducting search and rescue operations, he said.
The provincial governor's office in a statement said that hundreds of homes were either damaged or destroyed and the missing are believed to be under the rubble of collapsed homes.
In Pakistan, 13 people were killed and seven were injured due to heavy rains and landslides as monsoon season continued to affect parts of the country on Sunday.
In the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, nine people lost their lives over the last 48 hours in rain-related incidents.
In the Skardu area of the Gilgit Baltistan region, four family members died when a massive landslide hit their car, according to police officer Raja Mirza Hassan.
Taimur Khan, a spokesman of the provincial disaster management authority, said heavy rainfall and thunderstorms damaged at least 74 houses in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
The provincial authorities declared an emergency in the Chitral district as rainfall triggered flash floods in the mountainous area.
Since the start of monsoon from June 25, the country has witnessed 101 deaths including 16 women and 42 children, according to the national disaster management authority.
(With inputs from agencies)
