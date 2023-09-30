Flash floods submerge New York; See pictures 23 Photos . Updated: 30 Sep 2023, 09:12 AM IST Livemint A tropical storm caused flash floods in New York, USA on Friday. Many parts of the city went under water and the subway, too, was submerged. The entire episode once again brought the spotlight back on climate change and how ill-prepared the world is. 1/23View of flooding at Grand Army Plaza subway station following Tropical Storm Ophelia, in New York, U.S., September 29, 2023 in this still image from video obtained from social media. @ANDREF1989 VIA X/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. 2/23People walk in a flooded Grand Army Plaza subway station following Tropical Storm Ophelia, in New York, U.S., September 29, 2023 in this still image from video obtained from social media. @ANDREF1989 VIA X/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. 3/23NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 29: A man rides his bicycle during a coastal storm in Lower Manhattan on September 29, 2023 in New York City. Flash flooding is expected in the counties of Nassau, Queens and Kings, which includes Brooklyn, according to the state's National Weather Service office as remnants of Tropical Storm Ophelia reaches the Northeast. Gov. Kathy Hochul has declared a state of emergency for the NYC area. Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) 4/23A car drives along a flooded street, as the remnants of Tropical Storm Ophelia bring flooding across mid-Atlantic and Northeast, in New York, U.S., September 29, 2023, in this still image from video obtained from social media. @SHAONEDON/TMX/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. 5/23NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 29: A person wears a rain shoe cover during a coastal storm in Lower Manhattan on September 29, 2023 in New York City. Flash flooding is expected in the counties of Nassau, Queens and Kings, which includes Brooklyn, according to the state's National Weather Service office as remnants of Tropical Storm Ophelia reaches the Northeast. Gov. Kathy Hochul has declared a state of emergency for the NYC area. Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) 6/23A man works to clear a drain in flood waters, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. A potent rush-hour rainstorm has swamped the New York metropolitan area. The deluge Friday shut down swaths of the subway system, flooded some streets and highways, and cut off access to at least one terminal at LaGuardia Airport. (AP/PTI)(AP09_30_2023_000019B) 7/23NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 29: People walk under umbrellas during a coastal storm in Lower Manhattan on September 29, 2023 in New York City. Flash flooding is expected in the counties of Nassau, Queens and Kings, which includes Brooklyn, according to the state's National Weather Service office as remnants of Tropical Storm Ophelia reaches the Northeast. Gov. Kathy Hochul has declared a state of emergency for the NYC area. Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) 8/23NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 29: People walk under umbrellas during a coastal storm in Lower Manhattan on September 29, 2023 in New York City. Flash flooding is expected in the counties of Nassau, Queens and Kings, which includes Brooklyn, according to the state's National Weather Service office as remnants of Tropical Storm Ophelia reaches the Northeast. Gov. Kathy Hochul has declared a state of emergency for the NYC area. Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) 9/23Men stand in the doorway of a flooded apartment building during a heavy rain storm in the New York City suburb of Mamaroneck, New York, U.S., September 29, 2023. REUTERS/Mike Segar 10/23TOPSHOT - A man clears debris from a drain as a car make their way through floodwater in Brooklyn, New York on September 29, 2023. Heavy rains overnight in the northeastern United States left parts of New York City under water on Friday, partially paralyzing subways and airports in the country's financial capital. (Photo by Ed JONES / AFP) 11/23Special Operations Unit rescue personnel with the Westchester County Emergency Services use rafts as they check buildings for victims trapped in heavy flooding in the New York City suburb of Mamaroneck, New York, U.S., September 29, 2023. REUTERS/Mike Segar 12/23A resident walks past the high floodwaters as the remnants of Tropical Storm Ophelia bring flooding across the mid-Atlantic and Northeast, in the Hamilton Beach neighborhood in the Queens borough of New York City, U.S., September 29, 2023. REUTERS/Bing Guan 13/23A commuter charges his cell phone while waiting for his train at Grand Central Terminal, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in New York. Rain walloped the New York metropolitan area Friday, knocking out several subway and commuter rail lines, stranding drivers on highways, flooding basements and shuttering a terminal at LaGuardia Airport in one of the city's wettest days in decades. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) 14/23Special Operations Unit rescue personnel with the Westchester County Emergency Services search for victims trapped in heavy flooding in the New York City suburb of Mamaroneck, New York, U.S., September 29, 2023. REUTERS/Mike Segar 15/23Cars sit on a road as the remnants of Tropical Storm Ophelia bring flooding across the mid-Atlantic and Northeast, in New York City, U.S., September 29, 2023. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly 16/23A school bus drives through heavy flooding in the New York City suburb of Larchmont, New York, U.S., September 29, 2023. REUTERS/Mike Segar 17/23A resident surnamed Mahamad, a driving instructor and bus driver, attempts to unclog leaves and other debris from drainage holes in the flooded street of Rau Court, as the remnants of Tropical Storm Ophelia bring flooding across the mid-Atlantic and Northeast, in the Hamilton Beach neighborhood in the Queens borough of New York City, U.S., September 29, 2023. REUTERS/Bing Guan 18/23A bicycle courier cycles through floodwaters on the residential street of Rau Court, as the remnants of Tropical Storm Ophelia bring flooding across the mid-Atlantic and Northeast, in the Hamilton Beach neighborhood in the Queens borough of New York City, U.S., September 29, 2023. REUTERS/Bing Guan 19/23TOPSHOT - Cars in floodwater on the FDR highway in Manhattan, New York on September 29, 2023. Heavy rains overnight in the northeastern United States left parts of New York City under water on Friday, partially paralyzing subways and airports in the country's financial capital. (Photo by Ed JONES / AFP) 20/23Floodwaters fill the residential street of Rau Court, as the remnants of Tropical Storm Ophelia bring flooding across the mid-Atlantic and Northeast, in the Hamilton Beach neighborhood in the Queens borough of New York City, U.S., September 29, 2023. REUTERS/Bing Guan 21/23A woman uses her mobile phone from her front porch as the remnants of Tropical Storm Ophelia bring flooding across the mid-Atlantic and Northeast, on Rau Court in the Hamilton Beach neighborhood in the Queens borough of New York City, U.S., September 29, 2023. REUTERS/Bing Guan 22/23Commuters are seen in the main waiting area of Grand Central Terminal, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in New York. Rain walloped the New York metropolitan area Friday, knocking out several subway and commuter rail lines, stranding drivers on highways, flooding basements and shuttering a terminal at LaGuardia Airport in one of the city's wettest days in decades. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) 23/23Sabu Mahara stands in the doorway of his flooded building during a heavy rain storm in the New York City suburb of Mamaroneck, New York, U.S., September 29, 2023. REUTERS/Mike Segar